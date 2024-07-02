It cost £16,422 to bring the Red Arrows over for their display over Douglas Bay for last year’s Isle of Man TT.
And costs for this year’s display are expected to be in line with 2023.
The figures have been released by the Department for Enterprise in response to a Freedom of Information request.
Since the 2015 TT, the aerial display has only been staged over Douglas, with the costs rising from £10,888 that year to £12,797 in 2016, £13,821 in 2018 and £15,551 in 2019.
The cost in 2022 was £15,445.
There were no Red Arrows displays in 2017 or 2020.
In 2021 Manx Radio arranged for the Red Arrows to come as part of the Big Bank Holiday celebrations.
The DfE contributed £7,500 towards the cost.
This year’s Red Arrows display took place on Friday, June 7, and saw eight red jets take to the sky.
Setting off from the RAF Valley airbase on Anglesey, north Wales, the planes departed at around 7.16pm before arriving over the island just west of Port Erin at around 7.24pm.
The Red Arrows then continued to the west of Peel minutes later before cutting across just south of St John’s and arriving over Douglas Harbour at 7.30pm.
Their display over Douglas lasted around 20 minutes and saw the jets soar through the sky in a variety of different formations, emitting smoke in the Arrows’ trademark red, white and blue colours at various points in their routine.
Hundreds of people lined the Douglas promenade and Douglas Head to watch the display.
The Red Arrows then left Isle of Man’s airspace at around 7.52pm, making their way back down toward Amlwch in north Wales before landing at RAF Valley.