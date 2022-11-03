Reduced number of fishing boats taking to Manx waters ahead of king scallop season
A reduced number of fishing boats are taking to Manx waters ahead of king scallop season.
From this week 60 vessels have been authorised to fish in Manx waters, down from 75 last year.
This comes as part of a long-term management plan to protect fishing populations.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture teamed up with the Scallop Management Board and the scallop industry to create the plan.
Scallop season typically runs from November to May.
Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, the politician responsible for fisheries in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Ten years ago there were 250 boats fishing for scallops, there was too much over-fishing going on, where each boat would not get enough scallops, and it was damaging for the population size.’
She added: ‘We knew that a reduction in the number of boats was necessary, so we did not provide licences to vessels in cases where their license had expired or the vessels were too large for the fishery.’
Dr David Beard of the scallop management board said: ‘The key to any sustainable and successful fishery is to take into account the scallop population, the fishing impact on the marine environment and the socio-economic aspects of the fishing community that depends on it.
‘This can be achieved only by matching the fishing effort to the available resource, which this strategic long-term management plan can help to deliver.’
