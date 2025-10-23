A number of redundancies are being made at one of the island’s largest online gaming and software companies.
Games Global, which is headquartered in Douglas, employs a significant local workforce and operates internationally, supplying casino content and technology to hundreds of gaming brands around the world.
The company, which acquired Microgaming’s distribution business in 2022, has yet to issue a statement on any job losses in the island.
But the Department for Enterprise confirmed that a number of positions had been displaced at Global Gaming’s Isle of Man offices following a global review of operations.
LinkedIn posts seen by Isle of Man Today suggest that several members of the management team have been affected.
In one post, an employee wrote: 'After 28 years, I finally got my marching orders yesterday (October 22) with many others.'
Another said: ‘Redundancy might sound like a plot twist, but I’m calling it a reboot.’
And another manager posted: ‘After almost four amazing years with Games Global, I’m now exploring new opportunities.’
Other posts from current and former staff reference recent redundancies and express thanks to colleagues, describing the end of a long chapter with the company.
A spokesperson for the Department for Enterprise confirmed: ‘The department is aware that Games Global has recently undertaken a global review of operations which has resulted in the displacement of a number of positions within their Isle of Man office.
‘The department understands this decision reflects efforts to enhance efficiency and align structures toward future growth, and has been done across its global operations, and is therefore not unique to the Isle of Man office.
‘'While the loss of jobs is a difficult outcome of this decision, the nature of a strong economy means skills are in high demand.
‘Through Digital Isle of Man the department is available to sign-post any individuals affected to further information to help them find alternative employment opportunities in the Island.'
Games Global employs more than 1,000 people globally and has operations in the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Estonia, South Africa, Brazil and the United States.
It is not the first company in the sector to face restructuring in recent months.
In August, neighbouring firm Derivco Isle of Man, which provides e-gaming and software development services and products to the sports betting industry through Games Global next door on Circular Road, consulted with staff over potential redundancies as part of a global reorganisation.
At the time, the DfE said the island’s digital sector remained strong, despite the news.
Isle of Man Today has contacted Games Global for comment.
Founded in 2022, Games Global has grown rapidly through a series of acquisitions and now supplies content to hundreds of online casino brands worldwide.