Meanwhile, everyone had to face the mundane grind of obtaining clothing and other desirables. As ever, Kathleen tried to use her Forces allocation as best as possible. ‘I heard the news on the radio about clothing coupons having to last much longer – isn’t it awful!! I shall have to spend a lot of mine on new shoes - if I can get them. I went to Taggarts and got a credit note for those coupons, but they hadn’t any crepe in, Mum. I shall keep enquiring for you. I think I’ll buy some more “Navy Vests” to keep for demobbing – they will save my own coupons. Do you want any at home because I can get them? Also would you like a pyjama chit if I can get one, Dorothy – so that you can buy ready-made pyjamas – or are they too expensive?’