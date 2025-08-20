A much-loved fixture of the island’s dining scene is to serve its final soufflé this autumn, with popular French restaurant L’Experience announcing it will close on Saturday, October 25 after 44 years in the capital.
Owners Belinda and Michael Murphy, who have steered the Queen’s Promenade favourite for the past 16 years, said the decision was taken with ‘heavy hearts’ amid ‘immense pressures’ facing hospitality.
The restaurant was for a long-time based at the bottom of Summer Hill before making the short move to the The Regency Hotel in 2020.
Rising costs ‘across every area’ have made it impossible to maintain the standards staff and diners expect, they explained.
L’Experience has long been a go-to for anniversaries, proposals and the sort of long lunches that turn into longer dinners.
Its white-tablecloth charm and classic dishes earned a loyal following, and no shortage of returning regulars who knew exactly which corner table they wanted.
In a statement, the Murphy’s paid warm tribute to customers, suppliers and their team, whom they called ‘the soul of L’Experience’.
Most current staff, including head chef Michael, have been offered roles within The Regency Hotel’s forthcoming restaurant venture, softening the blow of the closure.
Outstanding L’Experience gift vouchers will be honoured up to and including Saturday, October 25.
In the meantime, the Murphys are inviting diners to help give the restaurant ‘the send-off it deserves’ over the remaining weeks, a final lap of garlic butter, French onion soup and fond memories.
The closure underscores the squeeze on local hospitality, with a number of venues and businesses closing down over the past year.
Belinda and Michael added: ‘We cannot thank you enough for being part of this incredible journey. We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible before our final service.’
Many have expressed disappointed since the announcement on Wednesday.
One commenter wrote: ‘This is terrible news, I love it there and will be sad to see it go.’