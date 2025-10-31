The number of staff employed by the gambling regulator has more than doubled in five years - and it now has almost as many employees as it has e-gaming licences.
Comprehensive statistics about the gaming regulator have been released in response to a Freedom of Information request.
They show that the number of full-time staff has risen from 19 at the end of March 2021 to 50 in the same month this year.
Salary costs totalled £1.3m in 2021. In the first nine months of this year, they stood at just over £3m.
The Examiner reported last month that a total of 37 online gaming licences in the Isle of Man have been surrendered or cancelled over the past 12 months.
One new licence was awarded on October 28, taking the number of online gambling licence holders to 64, down from a peak of just under 100.
Figures released under FoI show that a total of 70 online gaming licences have been surrendered, suspended or revoked in the past five years.
A total of 110 new applications were submitted, and 98 licences issued, over the last five years.
The GSC said there are currently six applications pending.
Online gambling licences are issued for a period of five years and have to go through a renewal process if the licence holder wants to extend it for another five years.
A total of 31 five-year renewals have been granted since October 2020.
On-site compliance inspections have risen from just one in 2020 to five in the following two years and then increased to 16, 47 and 23 in 2023, 2024 and the year to date respectively. A total of 26 enforcement cases were accepted for investigation.
Fines totalling £840,000 were issued in 2024 and just over £4m this year.