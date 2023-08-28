A big cancer charity fundraising event over the weekend raised more than £100,000.
Participants walked around the track in the 24-hour event, which began at noon on Saturday.
Teams camped on the ground inside the track and some operated stalls, selling gifts and food to boost funds further.
The organisers of the event, which raised money for Cancer Research UK, say there was a huge increase in teams and relayers, including more than 70 cancer survivors.
Debbie Williamson, event chair, said: ‘I am lost for words again – our local community support and particularly our relayers give their all to this campaign and work tirelessly all year round.
‘Watching a sea of purple T-shirts on our cancer survivors from the huge numbers of cancer survivors for our opening and closing laps of honour, sends a real life message to us all in how much research means to Manx patients and how much this event brings hope to so many of our families.
‘It is an honour to work with such amazing people in our community and such generous local businesses who make it all possible.’
Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to see three in four people survive their cancer by 2034, and funds research into all 200 forms of cancer.