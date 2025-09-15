Caring for a loved one with a life-limiting illness is a deeply rewarding act of love, but it can also be physically and emotionally exhausting. For many carers, finding a moment to rest and recharge feels like an impossible or selfish dream.
A new paid-for respite service from Hospice Isle of Man is set to provide that much-needed relief, offering invaluable support and peace of mind to families who need it. Private Respite Care from Hospice is available to individuals with a life-limiting illness or severe, irreversible disabilities. It is ideal for people in a stable phase of their condition, who can safely return home after their stay, and whose carers would benefit from a planned period of rest.
The income generated from this initiative will help sustain Hospice Isle of Man’s ability to offer free palliative and end of life care to those most in need across the Island. This effort is a key part of a strategy to expand commercial activities, enabling the organisation to become more self-sufficient in light of the funding challenges facing the entire Hospice UK sector.
What is respite care?
Respite care is temporary, short-term relief for primary caregivers. It provides a well-earned break for the carer, while ensuring their loved one continues to receive professional compassionate care in a safe and supportive environment.
This time away allows carers to recharge physically and mentally, attend to their own health appointments, spend time with other family members and loved ones, or simply pursue personal hobbies and take time away.
Why it matters
Caregivers often face burnout and stress, making it essential for them to take a break. Rather than being a sign of failing the person in their care, time away allows them to sustain their own well-being.
As one family shared:
‘It was with some trepidation we entered Hospice, but it was not what we expected. From the moment you step inside the building you are met with smiles and a warm welcome. The sense of calm is reassuring, the quiet and peacefulness is amazing. The restfulness was the start of Carey’s recuperation. The consideration to the patient feeling at ease in a bedroom is so welcome.’
Recognising this vital need, Hospice Isle of Man has created a service to help families. It provides assurance and an opportunity for caregivers to recharge so they can continue to provide the best possible care for their loved ones and for themselves.
Why choose Hospice Respite Care?
Hospice Respite Care provides specialist, person-centred support delivered round-the-clock by experienced hospice nurses within a dedicated care unit. Each stay is guided by a tailored care plan, designed to meet the individual’s specific condition, preferences, and needs.
With a high staff-to-patient ratio, the service ensures focused, individualised attention in a warm and nurturing environment. The setting includes beautiful, calming surroundings and tranquil gardens that can be accessed directly from the bedroom, and thoughtfully designed rooms that offer comfort and peace.
Who is eligible for Hospice Respite Care?
This new service opens the doors to families who might not currently meet the criteria for Hospice’s existing services but are struggling with the demands of caregiving for a loved one with a life-limiting illness. This includes but is not limited to advanced heart or lung disease and neurological conditions. It is also available to people living with severe irreversible disabilities, such as those caused by post-stroke complications or spinal injuries, where there is an increased risk of complications.
Patients already receiving support from Hospice Isle of Man can now top-up their respite care. Whilst Hospice provides a limited amount of respite care to families (thanks to the generosity of Henry Bloom Noble) this new option allows them to purchase additional time in the In Patient Unit if required.
How to access the Care
Accessing Hospice Respite Care is simple:
- Referral - self-referral by individuals or family members or by a health/social care professional involved in your care.
- Personal assessment to ensure suitability and to tailor the care plan.
- Consent to share medical information, enabling seamless care alongside existing healthcare teams.
Hospice in the community
While its core mission remains focused on palliative and end of life care, the organisation recognises the broader needs of the community it serves. This new service represents a natural progression of that commitment, allowing Hospice to extend its expert compassionate care to a wider range of families who need a helping hand.
Vicky Wilson, Head of Children, Young People, In Patient Services and Therapies at Hospice Isle of Man commented:
‘Crucially, the funds generated from this paid service will be reinvested directly back into our core mission, ensuring we can continue to provide free, expert palliative and end of life care to the entire community. By welcoming families through this new service, we hope to demystify hospice care and build trust, so that when someone receives a terminal diagnosis, they already know of our commitment to excellence and can confidently turn to us for the free care they deserve.’
Hospice care has always been rooted in a holistic philosophy – one that focuses on living well and improving the quality of life, not just managing the final few days or weeks of life. This new respite service is a powerful extension of that mission. While Hospice is often associated with death and dying, caregivers should recognise this new service as a positive and proactive measure that empowers individuals and their families to live with greater comfort, dignity, and peace of mind. By providing a safe space for caregivers to recharge and patients to receive specialist support, this service strengthens the caregiving journey, ensuring that every day is lived to its fullest potential.
The cost of a private respite stay is £1,950 per week. This reflects the high standard of round-the-clock care, beautiful facilities, and personalised experience provided. If you’re considering respite care for yourself or a loved one and would like to talk through your options, the Hospice team is here to help. Call 01624 647442 for a friendly, informal chat, or visit www.hospice.org.im/respite for further details and FAQs.