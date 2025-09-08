The annual St John’s Produce Show reached record-breaking heights on Saturday (September 6), with hundreds of entries filling the Methodist Hall and proceeds going to Hospice Isle of Man and Ed Space Mental Health Support.
A total of 847 exhibits were entered, 238 more than last year, with notable surges across every section.
The vegetable classes proved especially popular, attracting 123 extra entries, while sweets, jams and pickles also saw a rise.
Among the many highlights was the choice of Best Exhibit in Show, awarded to a collection of vegetables exhibited by the Corrin family, who were taking part for the first time.
In the confectionery section, a new trophy, the Quine Cup, in memory of Peggy and Edgar Quine, was presented for the first time.
The honour went to Ella Cottier for her hedgehog chocolate cake.
Special praise was also given to Suzie Clague, whose sponge cake, intricately decorated to celebrate the produce show itself, wowed judges and visitors alike.
The evening presentations were led by chairperson Sue Staley, with representatives from the two supported charities handing out silverware and thanking the community for its generosity.
Both Mel Kermeen from Hospice Isle of Man and Shirley Cain and Dan Dooley from Ed Space gave a short talk explaining how the money raised would benefit their charities.
An auction of exhibits, led by Lee Cain, brought the packed hall to life and raised additional funds.
Organisers expressed thanks to sponsors Dandara and Ellan Vannin Fuels, judges, prize donors and everyone who supported the event.
Winners across the show included Amelia Kneen, Harvey Corkish, Clyde Quine, Paula McKeown, Julie Quaye, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, David Faulkner, Alice Watson and many more, with silverware awarded across flowers, vegetables, confectionery, preserves and art.
The committee hailed the 2025 event as one of the best yet, and a fitting showcase of community spirit in St John’s.