Two major road roadworks in the island have been lifted over the last few days.
There had been significant disruption for those travelling between Douglas and Castletown as the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) resurfaced a 900m stretch of New Castletown Road at Newton in Santon which began on February 10.
The DoI’s paver team resurfacing a section of the A5 road between a point just to the north of the junction with the Ballacutchell Road to a point 400 metres north of the Oatlands Road junction. While the road was not fully closed, traffic lights were in place.
The road was due to remain closed until Monday but opened a little earlier after the work was completed on Friday.
Posting on Facebook, the DoI said: ‘The current phase of resurfacing on the A5 New Castletown Road, at Newtown, Santon has been completed and the traffic lights have been stood down.
‘Our paver team is being redeployed to other time bound work under a road closure on the A3 at Creg Willey’s Hill in German from Monday.
‘It is anticipated that the team will return to Santon to undertake further resurfacing towards the Mount Murray junction later in the year.’
Meanwhile, after being closed for five months, Groves Road in Pulrose has finally reopened.
The road has been closed while the DoI carried out crucial drainage improvement works. The road closed on November 7 and was due to reopen at the end of January.
However, the closure was extended for a further two months as the work proved more complex than previously anticipated.
Groves Road also reopened on Friday with the DoI saying: ‘Within the construction site, the road has subsequently been resurfaced and re-lined and both bus stops that serve the NSC have been improved with Kassel kerbs.
‘Work to update the existing pedestrian crossing is not quite finished and this will be formally out of use until all works related to the crossing are completed.’