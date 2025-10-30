A remembrance wreath from the Isle of Man has completed a symbolic journey to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
It was taken on the final leg of its trip as part of a 250-strong motorcycle cavalcade ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.
Remembrance Day - also known as Armistice Day - is observed on November 11 each year to honour the members of the armed forces and civilians who have died in wars and conflicts.
The wreath, representing the Province of the Isle of Man and the Ellan Vannin Chapter of the Widow’s Sons Masonic Bikers Association, was first blessed at a ceremony in Ramsey Masonic Hall last week.
It was then sent to Gary Wilson, a TT fan and overseas member of the Ellan Vannin Chapter who lives in North Yorkshire.
From his home, Mr Wilson transported the wreath to Tamworth, where he joined 250 fellow members of the Widow’s Sons Bikers Association for the final leg of the journey.
The international association comprises Freemasons who share a passion for motorcycling and charity work.
‘I was honoured to deliver the remembrance wreath on behalf of the province of the Isle of Man and the Ellan Vannin Chapter of the Widow’s Sons Masonic Bikers Association,’ said Mr Wilson.
‘Every chapter from all provinces was there, with approximately 250 Widow’s Sons riding in convoy from Tamworth Masonic Hall to the National Memorial Arboretum.’
The National Memorial Arboretum spans 150 acres and contains memorials dedicated to organisations and individuals who have served or fallen in conflicts since the First World War. The Masonic Memorial Garden, first completed in 2016 and re-dedicated the following year, serves as a place of reflection for Freemasons worldwide.
A delegation of Manx Freemasons will travel to the Arboretum on Saturday (November 1), when the wreath will be formally placed in the Masonic Memorial Garden by Martin Blackburn, head of the Isle of Man’s Freemasons.