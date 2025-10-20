A woman from Ramsey recently celebrated the ‘remarkable milestone’ of her 108th birthday.
Evelyn Teare, a resident at Grove Mount Residential Home, was born on October 19 1917, and celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday afternoon in the company of her family and close friends.
A spokesperson from Grove Mount commented: ‘We extend our warmest congratulations to Mrs Teare on the occasion of her 108th birthday.
‘Mrs Teare has been a valued resident of Grove Mount since April 2014, and during this time, she has become a well-loved member of our community.
‘Her warmth, quiet strength, and enduring spirit continue to inspire those around her. It is a privilege to celebrate such a significant occasion with her, and we looked to mark the day with heartfelt appreciation and joy.’
Evelyn was born in Poona, India as Evelyn Hider.
Evelyn was born during the First World War in the town where Badminton was first invented and was the third of five children to Thomas William Keys Hider and Lydia Maud.
Evelyn was educated in various places in England, and later trained as a nurse and midwife, spending the Second World War at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH) in London.
It was here that she worked with the famous novelist Agatha Christie, who was training as an apothecary’s assistant.
While at UCH, she also met the man who would become her husband, the late H. Douglas Teare MHK.
He was, at that time, on the staff of Sir Clement Price Thomas, who was a visiting consultant to UCH.
They were engaged on VE Day, May 8 1945 and were married on VJ Day (Victory over Japan), 15 August, 1945.
They and their three children moved to Keeill ny Magher, Glascoe, Bride, and converted the chapel into a home.
Evelyn and Douglas joined Ramsey Golf Club where Evelyn was women’s captain, vice-president and president over the years.