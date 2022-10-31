Remembrance Sunday parade in the capital

Subscribe newsletter
A parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am.
The route will proceed via Duke Street, Victoria Street, Thomas Street and then Wellington Street before continuing on the usual route of Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church.
On arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.
The service will take place from 10am to 10.40am, allowing time to parade to the War Memorial and to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.
The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and travel southbound turning into Castle Street and finishing at the Legion. A salute by the mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, will be taken along the route.
The mayor said: ‘Remembrance is an incredibly important time of the year and, as mayor, it is an honour to be involved as we commemorate and recognise the ultimate sacrifice made by military and civilian servicemen and women in both conflicts past and present.’
In the event of adverse weather, the parades may not be held..
The roads immediately surrounding St Thomas’ Church will be closed between 9.30am and 11am; Church Road Marina and Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.30am until noon.
Details of services elsewhere in the Isle of Man have yet to be announced.
