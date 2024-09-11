Port Erin Commissioners has voiced its concerns over the removal of a traditional bus route to Cregneash.
Discussing the matter during its latest general meeting, the commissioners stated that the removal of the service ‘goes against the Isle of Man Government’s strategy’.
During a Tynwald sitting back in July, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall confirmed the No 28 service was not operating this year, explaining it was a tourist offering and not a core part of the bus network.
He also stated that the service was not bringing in enough revenue - it cost £220 a day but only made £33.
Mr Crookall added discussions had taken place with interested parties towards the end of 2023 and, despite the best efforts of those involved, ‘no funding had been forthcoming’.
In 2019, on a six-day service, there were 3,202 passengers compared to the 2023 week-days only service where only 929 passengers travelled.
In both years, only 28% paid while the rest used prepaid or concessionary cards.
The commissioners raised concerns that the time period of 365 days in the released data isn’t reflective of how the service has been used – which it believed is seasonally.
They also raised the fact that the figures did not include the use of ‘Go Cards’.
Commissioner Marc Morley said the board should send a response to the Road Traffic Licensing Committee (RTLC) outlining its objections to the government’s plan and suggest services are run daily.
Fellow commissioner Hannah Mackenzie also said that residents who live in the area would also be relying on the bus, and those who work at the café and tourist site may also need it too.
It was agreed by the board to submit these points to the RTLC as well as contacting other local authorities to do the same.