The team behind the popular Sound Café, Bradda Glen, and Aqua Café at the NSC is expanding its portfolio by taking over a restaurant in Castletown.
Leonardo’s, the former Italian restaurant on Castle Street, temporarily closed its doors last September.
Now, the well-established hospitality group has confirmed it will be reopening the venue under a new name.
The announcement was made via Facebook on Wednesday, with the Sound Café team joking: ‘We thought we ought to wait till after April Fool’s Day to post this exciting news!
‘We look forward to welcoming you all to our new adventure soon."
Adrian Christian, one of the key figures behind the venture, also took to social media to engage with the public.
He asked for suggestions for a new name, promising that whoever comes up with the winning idea will be invited to the restaurant’s opening night.
He wrote: ‘The plan is to open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, hopefully seven days a week.
‘Please comment on any suggestions for a new name!
‘If we use your suggestion, then we will definitely invite you to join us on opening night.’
Mr Christian also used the opportunity to launch a recruitment drive, calling for chefs, baristas, and other hospitality staff to help get the new restaurant up and running.
In his post, he thanked Leonardo’s previous owner, Ben, and wished him well as he takes time off to spend with his family.
No official opening date has been announced, but the team said it is eager to bring a fresh dining experience to Castletown as soon as possible.