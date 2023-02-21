Public Right of Way 603 (Agneash footpath) was shut for substantial wood work replacements.
The old bridge had become unsafe and was rotten in places as were the steps leading to it.
The Department of Infrastructure’s public rights of way team noticed the water was eroding the bank on which the bridge sat meaning a like for like replacement would only last as long as the erosion on the bank.
The team’s joiner drew up plans for a substantial improvement to the bridge in this area to move it away from the edge of the bank, which was approved by DoI engineers.
A DoI spokesman said: ‘We then needed to wait for a time when the ground was dry and stable to be able to have all of the public rights of way team (hedges cutters, arborist, joiner and labourers) as well as maintenance workers from other teams to help lift the two 10m poles down the hillside and into place.
‘From this point the joinery team was able to make quick progress in building the deck and handrail of the bridge.
‘The smaller bridge over a narrow section closer to the main river was also replaced while the path was closed.
‘The team were eager to get the path open again and so this is all the work that has been undertaken at this time, as we are aware it is a popular walking route and we hope the public enjoy the new bridge and the views it offers down the Agneash valley.
‘Due to the time restraints and weather work has not been undertaken to improve the footpath from Agneash village between the houses but this is something that will be arranged when a team is close by in the future.
‘Thank you to the public for your patience with this closure and we hope you enjoy the new and improved bridge.’