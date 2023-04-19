A repeat offender who breached a licensing ban four times has been fined £400.
Roderick Paul Fitton admitted the offences and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
We previously reported that the 63-year-old was banned from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months in June 2022.
Despite this, police were called to Port Erin Co-op on Christmas Eve.
The manager said that Fitton, who lives at Whitestone Terrace, Ballasalla, had bought brandy and Irish liqueur and left before staff realised he was banned.
On December 29 at 1pm, police were called to the Bridge Inn in Douglas where the designated official said that Fitton had ordered a pint of Guinness.
While it was being poured, he then ordered two Grand Marnier liqueur shots and drank them straight away.
He asked for more shots but staff refused to serve him.
Fifteen minutes later, he was then seen drinking a clear liquid from the Guinness glass.
He was said to be pouring his own vodka, which he had in a bag, into the glass.
On January 4, at midday, Fitton was said to have bought alcohol from Tesco.
He then went to the Bridge Inn at 12.30pm and asked for a pint of Guinness.
This time staff recognised him and refused him service, telling him he was in the banning book.
Fitton told them: ‘You’re thinking of my twin brother.’
Last week, Fitton was arrested on a warrant after not turning up for his court appearance, but was then granted bail again.
A probation report said that Fitton was looking much better as he had not had a drink now for almost three months.
The report said that he had previously struggled with alcohol issues but was receiving support from Motiv8 which he said had helped him greatly.
Fitton was said to be unsuitable for community service due to him having an injury after a work accident.
The probation report said that supervision was not necessary, as he was already working with Motive8, and recommended a financial penalty.
Fitton was already paying fines at a rate of £10 per week until 2025 and High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that he would have to increase the payments if she was to impose a fine.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said that her client could now afford to pay £20 per week as he had additional funds now that he was sober.
The High Bailiff gave Fitton credit for his guilty pleas, his admissions to police, and the fact that he had not been aggressive or offensive.
Fitton’s alcohol ban remains in force until June 2023.