An independent report into school funding has recommended closing eight primary schools and reducing the headcount in ‘overstaffed’ secondary schools by up to 53.
But the Department of Education, Sport and Culture says it will not support school closures.
It has published a response to the findings of the independent report which was carried out by Premier Advisory Group (PAG) and MLG Education Services (MLG) between autumn 2022 and summer 2023.
The review was commissioned by the Council of Ministers as part of the government’s commitment to ensure resources are focused on the right areas.
It makes five recommendations.
The DESC says it has already changed the school funding model as advocated by the report.
But the department, which has published its response to the review, says it does not accept a recommendation to rationalise the most inefficient primary schools and move towards a one-form and two-form entry model.
The PAG/MLG report suggests that no fewer than eight primary schools should close - that’s a quarter of the total in a move that could save about £3.6m a year.
‘Our findings show that the greatest source of inefficient spending is maintaining small primary settings, some of which have pupil numbers below 100,’ the report states.
‘To address this, the DESC should explore the possibility of rationalising the most inefficient primary schools with nearby settings and moving towards a more efficient one-form and two-form entry model.
‘According to calculations used in this review, the Isle of Man could move to a more efficient one-form and two-form entry primary school model and save £3.6m per annum by merging eight primary schools with nearby settings.’ The schools identified for closure are Anagh Coar, Braddan, Manor Park, Willaston, Ballaugh, Andreas, Foxdale and Dhoon.
But the DESC said in its response: ‘The department does not accept the recommendation to “Rationalise primary settings” as defined within the report, as the department recognises the value of schools serving communities whilst the educational outcomes for students remain strong.’ A further recommendation of the independent review is to introduce ‘efficiency metrics’ via the new funding formula and look to reduce the full-time equivalent secondary school staff by between 30 and 53 in a move that could save up to £3.2m per year.
The independent review said for a secondary school curriculum to be operating efficiently, the teacher contact ratio should be above 74% and preferably over 79%.
Ramsey Grammar’s teacher contact ratio was found to be 72% while Castle Rushen’s was 69%, the reason being the schools are overstaffed, the report claims.
‘Individual analysis of each secondary school showed that the number of teaching staff could be reduced by between 30-53 FTE staff across all secondary settings, if efficiencies can be generated via the curriculum currently being offered,’ notes the PAC/MLG report.
The DESC said in its response: ‘The department should undertake a full review of secondary education delivery which includes staffing structures and the implementation of technology within schools.’
The independent review was produced a year ago but was only published on the Tynwald website this week. Former education minister Julie Edge had tabled a motion to this month’s Tynwald sitting calling for the report to be published immediately.
Teachers and unions have been briefed about the review document and the department’s response, which will both be debated at the July sitting of Tynwald.
Of the remaining recommendations, the department says it wants to carry out a full review of Additional Educational Needs (AEN) and ‘optimise recruitment processes’ and provide further admin support to head teachers - although it is calling for the appointment of three project managers to oversee how proposed changes can be implemented. Education Minister Daphne Caine said: ‘The reviews have provided a solid foundation to continue the development of a meaningful, long-term strategy for education.
‘Education is the cornerstone of our society, and it is essential that we continue to invest in our children and young people. We will ensure that we work with education professionals to deliver the actions identified in the department’s response to the review.’