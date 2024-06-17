But the DESC said in its response: ‘The department does not accept the recommendation to “Rationalise primary settings” as defined within the report, as the department recognises the value of schools serving communities whilst the educational outcomes for students remain strong.’ A further recommendation of the independent review is to introduce ‘efficiency metrics’ via the new funding formula and look to reduce the full-time equivalent secondary school staff by between 30 and 53 in a move that could save up to £3.2m per year.