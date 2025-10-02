The Isle of Man Government’s Preservation of War Memorials Committee has published its 2024/25 annual report, ahead of its presentation to Tynwald in October.
The report outlines efforts to maintain around 280 memorials across the island, including plaques, stained glass and gardens of remembrance.
Work carried out over the past year includes monitoring the Douglas War Memorial during promenade works, installing a new plaque at Marown, unveiling the Barracuda Memorial Bench at Port Soderick, assessing the Kirk Christ Lezayre Church memorial and reinstating plaques at Ronaldsway Airport.
Plans for the year ahead include the creation of a new war memorial register and updated photographic records.
Committee chair Juan Watterson SHK said: ‘This work is all done by volunteers, which makes these efforts all the more special. The Committee’s work is vital in preserving the memories and stories of those who served, ensuring they are honoured and remembered.’
