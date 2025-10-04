Last minute staff sickness is being blamed for a raft of bus cancellations over this weekend.

Bus Vannin apologised for any inconvenience this will cause and said its team will continue to work hard to cover the services.

The following services are at risk today (Saturday) and tomorrow:

Saturday

Service 5C 11.10 Ramsey-Douglas

Service 5C 13.07 Douglas-Ramsey

Service 2 16.50 Lord St–Port Erin

Service 2 17.54 Port Erin–Ballachrink

Service 2 19.15 Ballachrink–Lord St

Service 21H 20.35 Lord St–Anagh Coar

Service 21 23.05 Lord St–Anagh Coar

Service N5 00.00 BC–Peel

Service N5 00.55 Peel–Lord St

Service 21 12.35 Douglas Anagh Coar

Service 6 13.37 Lord St–Peel

Service 6 14.20 Peel–Douglas

Service 4B 15.15 Lord St–Peel

Service 4 16.08 Peel–Lord St

Service 2A 18.50 Lord St-Port Erin

Service 2A Port Erin–Ballachrink

Service 2A Ballachrink–Lord St

Sunday

Service 12A 10.28 Lord St-Willaston

Service 12A 11.20 Lord St–Port Erin

Service 11 12.24 Port Erin–Lord St (via –proms, BH, Gov Hill, Willaston)

Service 2 16.50 Lord St-Port Erin

Service 2A 18.01 Port Erin–Ballachrink

Service 2A 19.15 Ballachrink–Lord St

Service 21H 16.05 Lord St -Anagh Coar

Service 6 17.37 Lord St–Peel

Service 6 18.40 Peel–Douglas

Service 6A 21.00 Lord St-Ramsey

Service 5 22.50 Ramsey-Douglas