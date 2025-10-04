Last minute staff sickness is being blamed for a raft of bus cancellations over this weekend.
Bus Vannin apologised for any inconvenience this will cause and said its team will continue to work hard to cover the services.
The following services are at risk today (Saturday) and tomorrow:
Saturday
Service 5C 11.10 Ramsey-Douglas
Service 5C 13.07 Douglas-Ramsey
Service 2 16.50 Lord St–Port Erin
Service 2 17.54 Port Erin–Ballachrink
Service 2 19.15 Ballachrink–Lord St
Service 21H 20.35 Lord St–Anagh Coar
Service 21 23.05 Lord St–Anagh Coar
Service N5 00.00 BC–Peel
Service N5 00.55 Peel–Lord St
Service 21 12.35 Douglas Anagh Coar
Service 6 13.37 Lord St–Peel
Service 6 14.20 Peel–Douglas
Service 4B 15.15 Lord St–Peel
Service 4 16.08 Peel–Lord St
Service 2A 18.50 Lord St-Port Erin
Service 2A Port Erin–Ballachrink
Service 2A Ballachrink–Lord St
Sunday
Service 12A 10.28 Lord St-Willaston
Service 12A 11.20 Lord St–Port Erin
Service 11 12.24 Port Erin–Lord St (via –proms, BH, Gov Hill, Willaston)
Service 2 16.50 Lord St-Port Erin
Service 2A 18.01 Port Erin–Ballachrink
Service 2A 19.15 Ballachrink–Lord St
Service 21H 16.05 Lord St -Anagh Coar
Service 6 17.37 Lord St–Peel
Service 6 18.40 Peel–Douglas
Service 6A 21.00 Lord St-Ramsey
Service 5 22.50 Ramsey-Douglas