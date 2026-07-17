A minibus carrying students from Ramsey Grammar School was reportedly involved in a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road earlier today (Friday), with a small number of pupils taken to Noble’s Hospital as a precaution.
Isle of Man Today understands the minibus involved was one of the school’s Specialist Provision Centres (SPC) vehicles.
It is understood police attended the scene and all staff and students were assessed roadside before pupils were taken for further checks at Noble’s Hospital.
The group had reportedly been returning from an off-site activity when the collision happened.
Earlier this afternoon, emergency services confirmed they were dealing with a road traffic collision on the Mountain Mile, with the road closed between the Bungalow and Lheaney Road, Ramsey, as a result.
The road has since reopened.
Isle of Man Today understands Ramsey Grammar School has contacted parents of those involved and is continuing to provide support to staff and students affected.
The school is understood to be remaining in contact with those involved and will offer ongoing assistance.
A number of messages have appeared online thanking school staff for their response, with one person commenting: ‘The kids are all ok – shocked and a bit bruised I think but the staff dealt with it incredibly well and made what could have been a stressful situation for the kids so much better.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for further information.