There are reports the Manxman’s sailing from Liverpool to Douglas has been delayed due to the vessel running aground at low tide.
The Manxman is in Douglas after arriving in good time but appears to have run into trouble as it reached the harbour, according to passengers.
One passenger told Media IoM: ‘The Manxman has just run aground in Douglas Harbour. It's waiting for tide to come in to dock!
‘Low water is at 6.40pm and we ran around just after 6pm, so I assume 40 mins after low water before we float again.’
On it’s website, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company confirms the Manxman has been delayed but has not confirmed whether it has been grounded.
It says: ‘Due to tidal restrictions in Douglas Harbour this sailing will have a delayed arrival.’
The company also confirmed this will have a knock-on effect for the sailing to Heysham later tonight saying: ‘Due to tidal restrictions in Douglas Harbour this sailing will run with a delay. A further update will be issued in due course’