Fire and rescue crews from Ramsey and Laxey attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Maughold on Saturday afternoon.
The single-vehicle collision, which occurred near the Rest and be Thankful in Slieau Lewaigue, Maughold, saw rescue teams and appliances attend the scene at approximately 2pm.
Isle of Man Today understands that there were two people inside the car - a woman and a younger girl.
Talking about the crash, Station Officer Tony Duncan explained: ‘On arrival it was found that paramedics were treating one casualty trapped in the car by their injuries.
‘Space creation was carried out and the roof removed from the vehicle for extrication, allowing the casualty to be transported to hospital for further treatment.
‘The vehicle was made safe so it could be recovered and the road reopened.’
The fire and rescue crews remained in attendance for approximately one hour, while the A2 coast road between Dreemskerry Road in Maughold and the Hibernia Road junction was closed for over three hours as a result of the crash.