Work has begun to repair a section of roadside wall in Laxey which partially collapsed during Storm Amy.
An emergency closure order was put in place on part of Church Hill at the weekend.
It is expected that reconstruction works will take until the end of November to complete - although that timescale may change depending on conditions found at the site.
The affected wall retains the land to the south of the Manx Electric Railway station and Christ Church, Laxey and is situated some distance away from the railway bridge, at the lower end of the road.
Highway Services and Manx Electric Railway have worked together to make the area safe and contractors Paul Carey and Sons have been appointed to carry out immediate rectification works.
The lower part of Church Hill remains closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
There is currently no through access between Glen Road and New Road (the A2 Coast Road through the village).
But full access to the parking area behind the Co-op, the MER Station and Christ Church is still available from New Road, Laxey as normal.
Residential properties can be accessed from either the top or bottom of the road, depending on where an individual property is situated.
Traffic that would normally travel down Church Hill should divert to Captain's Hill to reach Glen Road.
A yellow weather warning for gale and severe gale force winds came into force from 4pm on Friday until midday on Saturday, advising the public to ‘be aware’ of the risk of disruption.
The highest recorded windspeed recorded at Ronaldsway was 68mph, at both 4.10pm on Friday afternoon and 8.10am on Saturday morning, although 89mph was recorded on Snaefell summit at 7.30am on Saturday.