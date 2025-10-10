Without Wings has received a grant of £4,140 from Manx Lottery Trust to continue delivering its ‘Be Well & Stay Connected Workshop Series’.
The charity, for people affected by autoimmune conditions in the island, began piloting the Saturday morning sessions designed for people living with long-term health conditions in November last year.
The workshops provide safe, welcoming spaces that encourage mobility and meaningful connection, giving participants the chance to meet others in similar situations and share experiences without feeling singled out for their limitations.
Sessions are led by qualified practitioners and include activities such as adapted yoga, sound and vocal harmony, expressive movement with words, mindfulness and sound therapy.
Held at the Roundhouse in Braddan, the workshops ensure accessibility with free parking and lift facilities, and are consistently well attended.
Jackie Morrey-Grace from Without Wings said: ‘When we first set out in 2016, our aim was to raise awareness, provide information and offer compassionate funding for individuals and families in the Isle of Man living with autoimmune conditions.
‘At the heart of this has always been mental health, compassion and understanding for what is often a marginalised group.
‘Safe connection is vital to that, and our recent wellbeing workshops have become a lifeline - offering accessible, practical and fun sessions alongside a true sense of belonging.
‘Thanks to Manx Lottery Trust support, we are now excited to continue these high-quality sessions, open to anyone affected by mobility or autoimmune issues.’
Sarah Kelly, Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘Without Wings is providing vital opportunities for people with long-term health conditions to feel supported and empowered.
‘The Trust is pleased to help extend this initiative, ensuring more individuals can benefit from its inclusive and welcoming approach.’
The Community Awards Programme, through which this grant was awarded, is designed to back local organisations deliver projects that strengthen community spirit and improve quality of life. Applications are open to charities, voluntary groups and other not-for-profit bodies.