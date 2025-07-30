Allen Corlett, Peel’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘We are grateful that His Excellency, as the station’s patron, was able to present Coronation Medals to ten of our dedicated volunteers. These long-service awards were made to operational crew who had served the charity for at least five years at the time of HM King Charles’ Coronation. We are all appreciative of the great interest His Excellency takes in the efforts of our volunteers to save lives at sea.’