Ten volunteers from Peel RNLI have received Coronation Medals in recognition of their long service with the charity.
The medals were presented by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, during a recent visit to the lifeboat station. Sir John, who is also the station’s patron, was joined by Lady Lorimer for the occasion.
The awards were made to operational crew members who had each served for at least five years at the time of the coronation of King Charles III.
Following the presentation, Sir John and Lady Lorimer took part in a routine training session aboard the station’s Shannon class lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter. The exercise was led by Peel’s first female coxswain, Chloe Spooner, and focused on man-overboard drills.
Crew members demonstrated how ‘Fred’ – a specially designed training manikin – could be safely recovered from the water and hoisted back on board from different points around the vessel.
Allen Corlett, Peel’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘We are grateful that His Excellency, as the station’s patron, was able to present Coronation Medals to ten of our dedicated volunteers. These long-service awards were made to operational crew who had served the charity for at least five years at the time of HM King Charles’ Coronation. We are all appreciative of the great interest His Excellency takes in the efforts of our volunteers to save lives at sea.’
Coxswain Chloe Spooner, who became the first female in Peel RNLI history to take up the role earlier this year, added: ‘As we carried out our training, we were accompanied by a group of curious and playful dolphins, to the delight of everyone.’
Peel RNLI is one of five lifeboat stations on the Isle of Man and has operated from its current site on East Quay since 1991.