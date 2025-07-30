A 62-year-old man accused of kidnapping and soliciting to commit murder has made a further appearance in court.
Stephen Balint was previously set to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, but he wants to challenge the committal.
However, appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, Mr Balint said that he's been unable to obtain legal representation and is now seeking a temporary advocates licence to enable a UK advocate to represent him.
A committal challenge hearing had been scheduled for August 1, but the case has now been adjourned until August 19 to allow the defendant to seek legal representation.
No bail application was made and he's remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.