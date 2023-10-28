Some Ramsey residents are being told to protect their properties due to risk of flooding tonight.
An amber weather warning is in place for coastal overtopping and harbour flooding.
The Isle of Man Civil Defence said: ' Due to the slight risk of flooding this evening in Ramsey inner harbour, DOI and Civil Defence teams will be deploying the flood defences.
'Road closure signage will be deployed.
'Thank you for your patience with this and for your help in keeping your own properties safe.
'DOI teams will also be available throughout the night to clear up any debris that is on the promenades but please take care when driving and consider parking in an area away from the affected areas.'