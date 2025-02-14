A restaurant in Ramsey has announced that it will soon be closing its doors after five years of service.
The GoodStuff restaurant based in Peel Street, Ramsey was shut before Christmas due to building concerns, and has now had to shut with trading not returning to normal levels.
The restaurant was run by Andy Hardy, who started a new business venture recently with the creation of the deli ‘Nourish’ in Douglas, which is set to open later this month.
The two businesses were originally meant to run side by side, but Andy states that this is no longer possible.
Posting on Facebook, Andy wrote: ‘The building issues were no fault of our own, but we haven’t returned to our normal trading levels and have been paying each month to try to keep the restaurant open.
‘This is not something we can sustain and we’ve had to make the hard decision to use whatever cash flow we have left to make sure our new business Nourish in Douglas opens in the next few weeks and succeeds.
‘It’s heart-breaking as we have amazing customers and fabulous staff, but the numbers don’t add up and our pockets aren’t deep enough to keep funding our beautiful business in Ramsey to stay open.
‘I’m really gutted as our reviews and feedback from our customers is always amazing, but unfortunately we’ve just not had the numbers recently that we’ve needed to be viable.’
The restaurant will now be open from 12pm until late every day until Sunday, February 23, with Andy encouraging customers to ‘use any vouchers’ they may have before it closes.
He added: ‘Hopefully we will see you to say goodbye and thank you for your amazing support over the last few years of Covid shut downs, high food costs, utility bills and general mayhem for small business owners.
‘On a positive note, the majority of my amazing team will be working for me in Nourish, so we can save their jobs.’