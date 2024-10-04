Two island restaurant brands have issued a warning to customers after some batches of one of the ingredients it uses in dishes was recalled over allergy fears.
The product in question, called Cajun spice rub, is manufactured by Favourit Foods.
Favourit Foods has issued a statement saying that its supplier of mustard powder, which is used in the spice rub, had detected the ‘presence of peanut residue’ in some batches which was not declared on the packaging and could prove hazardous to people with nut allergies.
The company has issued now issued an urgent recall on its ‘Favourit Cater Pots’, which are thought to primarily be used by companies in the commercial catering industry.
In similar statements online, both brands say that it uses Favourit Foods’ spice rub in some of the items on its menus.
Part of the statement reads: ‘Obviously, we currently have stock that will be affected by this and would already have been sold on.
‘We are making our own seasoning now to prevent future stock being contaminated.’
Both brands also listed menu items which could potentially be affected by the contaminated product.
They are:
Jaks Bar & Smokehouse, Douglas:
- Halloumi fries
- Fajitas
- Spicy rice
- Mexican coleslaw
- Barbary house chicken gravy
- Steakhouse sauce on the steakhouse burger
- Jersey wrap
- Philly cheese wrap
- Vegan Vegas wrap
- Las Vegas wrap
- Fajita burger
- Sweet curry sauce
- Spinach and chickpea curry
Both brands urged anyone allergic to nuts not to order the affected menu items and apologised to customers for any inconvenience.
In the statements online, both Jaks and Barbary West Coast shared details Favourit Foods’ notice to customers.
The statement read: ‘We have been informed by the supplier of ingredients used in our products that there is a presence of peanut residue of the mustard powder and this is not declared on pack.
‘As a precautionary measure, we are recalling the affected products.
‘If you have purchased one of the affected products and you suffer from an intolerance to peanuts, please do not eat it.
‘Instead, please return the product to the store where you purchased it from and for a full refund.’