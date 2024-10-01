Resurfacing work on Braddan Road is progressing, with the second phase set to begin tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2).
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that the paver team is currently completing the second layer of asphalt between the two roundabouts that connect Noble’s Hospital and Ballafletcher Road.
Starting tomorrow at 8:30am, the team will shift focus to the roundabout at the main entrance to the Noble’s Hospital estate.
During this phase of the works, access to the hospital's main entrance will be restricted to inbound traffic only.
All vehicles leaving the hospital and its associated services will be redirected to exit via the alternative entrances off Ballaoates Road.
To accommodate the changes, traffic heading towards Douglas will be directed onto Strang Road and through Union Mills.
Additional signage will be placed within the hospital grounds to guide motorists through the temporary route adjustments.
The resurfacing project started last week and has seen Strang Road be made one way towards Union Mills from the Strang roundabout.
Since last Monday, Braddan Road has been made one way between the Ballafletcher Road roundabout to the Noble’s Hospital roundabout while the resurfacing scheme is carried out.