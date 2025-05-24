Armed police were called to a disturbance in a Ramsey street.
Officers descended on a property in Albert Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Isle of Man Constabulary has reassured the public armed teams were only called to help make the arrest and there were no wider safety concerns.
Posting of Facebook, the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘During the early hours of Saturday, police were called to reports of a disturbance on Albert Road Ramsey.
‘Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were deployed in order to effect the arrest of a suspect.
‘We want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and the general public were not at any risk. An investigation has commenced and enquiries will continue.
‘We request if there are any witnesses to the incident that occurred in the area to contact police on 631212 quoting reference 97/4048/25.’