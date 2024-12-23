A Swedish company with an Isle of Man gaming licence is being reviewed by the UK’s gambling regulator.
Evolution said it is cooperating fully with the Gambling Commission and has taken ‘immediate actions to remedy the situation’.
The company, which develops and produces content for online casinos, is licensed and regulated in a number of jurisdictions including the Isle of Man.
It was announced in September this year that Evolution had secured a software supplier licence from the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission.
A review of the operating licence of Evolution Malta Holding Limited - which is registered and licensed in the UK - has been launched by the Gambling Commission across after it identified games being accessible in Britain through unlicensed operators.
The company said the games on the identified websites have been made unavailable and is continuing to work with the regulator to resolve the matter.
About 3% of Evolution’s revenue is from the UK market.
Martin Carlesund, CEO of Evolution said: ‘Evolution embraces the objectives of the review by the Commission. We are committed to support the licensed UK market as well as preventing unlicensed traffic.
‘We are now taking forceful action using all technical tools available to us to ensure our games only are available in the UK through licensed operators.’
Evolution, whose parent company is based in Sweden, develops, produces, markets and licenses software for online casino operators. It has 800-plus customers and currently employs 20,500 in studios across Europe and North America.
It has no direct interaction to players, nor handles players' money, and it does not control which markets its customers operate in.
Evolution says it is committed to battling unauthorised use of its services.
A spokesman said: ‘We take attempted infringements of our brand and games very seriously. If there is a suspected infringement related to Evolution's products, we will work with the relevant regulatory authorities to investigate and address it.’