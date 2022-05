Review of wildlife park

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

A review of the Curraghs Wildlife Park will be carried out this summer to identify a set of long-term goals for it.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, which runs the park, wants to appoint a consultant to start the review next month.

It will set out a range of options to develop the park economically, so it can become less dependent on taxpayers’ money.

The chosen consultant will work with key stakeholders and research other zoos, with similar constraints, before producing a range of fully costed recommendations and potential opportunities for the next 25 years.

It’s hoped the review will be completed by September.

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber said: ‘The Curraghs Wildlife Park is a popular family attraction and we want to explore all our options to make this community asset more sustainable.

‘The review will help us to establish a set of strategic objectives that are affordable and achievable in the long-term.’

In 2021, nearly 60,000 people visited the popular family attraction in Ballaugh, which is home to more than 60 species of rare animals and birds, many of which are endangered in the wild.

The park, which is situated on a globally recognised wetland site, also has a large cafe, play spaces and provides education and community engagement in conservation.