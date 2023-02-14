Manx journalist Rick Faragher will feature in a new BBC documentary tonight (Thursday) exploring one of the biggest – and most tragic – events in motorsport history.
The Ards TT ran from 1928-36 and saw superstars like Tazio Nuvolari and Rudolf Caracciola thrill enormous crowds in County Down.
But as the cars became faster and the stakes higher, a catastrophe was looming that would shake a sport, and a community, to its core.
Onchan man Rick, who’s one of the film’s creators and was once a sports reporter for Isle of Man Newspapers, will feature alongside the likes of former Formula One driver John Watson and a host of motorsport experts in the 40-minute special.
Race to Disaster – The Ards TT is on BBC1 Northern Ireland at 10.40pm (which can be seen live on some satellite services) and available immediately afterwards on-demand via BBC iPlayer.