I don’t mean to startle the enthusiastically anxious among you, but if you bring in the new year badly, it could be a signifier of how the rest of your year is going to go. However. If you opt to go to the Comis’ New Year’s Eve Party, you’d be avoiding that risk. Is that emotional blackmail or good promotion? Who knows. But I’ve started now so will continue.
New Year’s Eve is often one of the biggest let downs of the year. Counting down from 10 in the queue for a club, which you’ve been stood in since 5pm in the rain, so you have gout to go with the new shoes you bought especially for the occasion. Finally making it to the front, only to realise it costs your monthly salary to get in but it’s New Year’s and you’ve been waiting since 2008, so you pay it. Only to find it’s so busy you can’t move and must endure listening to the Black-Eyed Peas ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ while your ex, who’s also there, OF COURSE, necks on with his new girlfriend who unintentionally spills her drink on you in the throes of their passion. The wetness doesn’t make a difference seeing as you were already drenched from the rain, but the stickiness is a nice addition.
Let me tell you what will happen if you choose to go to the Comis’ New Year’s Eve Party instead.
There won’t be a queue. You will be inside in a perfectly temperature-d and charmingly decorated room. You won’t have to queue for a kebab at the end of the night because there will be food - a Gala Buffet dinner to be precise - PLUS there’s a DJ and surprise entertainment. (I know me saying that may ruin the surprise, but the type of entertainment is a secret).
It’s taking place in the Niarbyl Suite on New Year’s Eve (duh) with professional host and DJ Chris Hedley running through the whole night to keep the party alive. If you’re a family staying at the hotel, there’ll be a special section for kids so they can join the celebrations, which includes a buffet, drink, and mocktails.
Tickets are £75 per person, £37.50 for kids under 12, and they’re going FAST so if you want one, get one while you still can. Arrival time is 8pm, food at 8:30pm, countdown at ten seconds to midnight (that’s a guess), and finish time at 1am, 2025. Why not make it an all-nighter and get a comfy room? Prices start from £149 for bed and breakfast, which is about half of what you’d pay for a taxi home.
To book, visit comishotel.com, call the Comis’ festive hotline on 01624 646218 or email [email protected].