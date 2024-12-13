New Year’s Eve is often one of the biggest let downs of the year. Counting down from 10 in the queue for a club, which you’ve been stood in since 5pm in the rain, so you have gout to go with the new shoes you bought especially for the occasion. Finally making it to the front, only to realise it costs your monthly salary to get in but it’s New Year’s and you’ve been waiting since 2008, so you pay it. Only to find it’s so busy you can’t move and must endure listening to the Black-Eyed Peas ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ while your ex, who’s also there, OF COURSE, necks on with his new girlfriend who unintentionally spills her drink on you in the throes of their passion. The wetness doesn’t make a difference seeing as you were already drenched from the rain, but the stickiness is a nice addition.