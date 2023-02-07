There were more parking tickets issued in January at Noble’s Hospital car park than in each of the last three years.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas says his department was forced to put in stricter measures this year after finding motorists regularly breaking the rules.
The order was made in December.
In 2020, 30 people were given tickets, in 2021 there were 36 and in 2022, 75 tickets were distributed.
A ‘steep rise’ occurred last month when a total of 144 parking tickets were given out.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper was asked in the House of Keys sitting this week how many appointments at Noble’s Hospital were missed due to parking issues.
He said that 517 appointments were missed in January, which is about 9.7% of the total arranged during the month.
However, only two patients had contacted the hospital and cited problems with parking.