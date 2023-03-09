UK Premier Rishi Sunak has ordered a review of school sex education – prompted by a row over age-appropriate teaching which mirrors that making headlines here.
Some 46 MPs had signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry.
The letter was organised by Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates, a practising Christian who last week presented the Prime Minister with a dossier of parents’ concerns about what children are allegedly being taught.
Her letter cites the Isle of Man where the government has suspended the new relationships and sex education curriculum pending a full independent investigation.
‘We urge you to act with similar urgency and decisiveness to protect children and childhood across the UK,’ the letter reads.
The island’s RSE curriculum was only launched in September but was put on hold at the end of February amid growing concerns from parents about their children being exposed to ‘unacceptable RSE material’.
A petition calling for the suspension of the curriculum by parents of children aged 11 to 13 at Queen Elizabeth II High School was launched on Friday, February 17.
It read: ‘We consider there has been a complete failure of safeguards, training [and] curriculum assessment.
‘What we find wholly unacceptable and consider unsafe and placing children at risk of harm is the graphic, disproportionate, indecent presentation of sexual acts, materials and different gender identities within Key Stage 3.’
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture subsequently said it would report to police any malicious accusations made on social media about the sex education controversy.
In the letter signed by the 46 MPs it is claimed children across Britain are being ‘subjected’ to RSE teaching which is ‘inaccurate, sexualising, graphic and age-inappropriate’. ‘Children are being taught about extreme and dangerous sex acts,’ it alleges. ‘Even primary school children are being indoctrinated with radical and unevidenced ideologies about sex and gender.’
During Prime Minister’s questions, Tory backbencher Ms Cates claimed children in English schools were getting ‘graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders.’
The Prime Minister replied that a review of RSE statutory guidance was being brought forward and consultation would begin as soon as possible.