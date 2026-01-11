A teenage learner biker has been fined £175 for speeding while overtaking a police officer.

Alex William Galloway was clocked by police riding at 38mph in a 30mph zone at Victoria Road in Douglas.

The 19-year-old appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to the offence, and also had his licence endorsed with three points.

A previous charge, of careless driving, was withdrawn.

The court heard that an officer on an unmarked police motorcycle was overtaken by Galloway, who was on a Honda Grom displaying L plates, on June 4.

Defence advocate Jim Travers said his client had taken responsibility and attended police headquarters voluntarily after being contacted.

Galloway, of Royal Drive, Onchan, must also pay £50 prosecution costs.