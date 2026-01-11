Alex William Galloway was clocked by police riding at 38mph in a 30mph zone at Victoria Road in Douglas.
The 19-year-old appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to the offence, and also had his licence endorsed with three points.
The court heard that an officer on an unmarked police motorcycle was overtaken by Galloway, who was on a Honda Grom displaying L plates, on June 4.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said his client had taken responsibility and attended police headquarters voluntarily after being contacted.
Galloway, of Royal Drive, Onchan, must also pay £50 prosecution costs.