Isle of Man residents have been advised that the risk of them getting the Mpox infection currently ‘remains low’.
This is according to Public Health Isle of Man, who also state that island healthcare services are planning and preparing to deal with any potential Mpox cases should they arise.
Previously known as monkey pox, Mpox is a viral infection that can cause painful skin lesions – and is spread through direct contact.
World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently declared the outbreak of Mpox in Africa as an ‘emergency of national concern’.
One case has been confirmed in Sweden, but no cases have been reported on the island.
A spokesperson from Public Health said: ‘The overall risk remains low to the general public, but people are asked to be aware of the symptoms.
‘The advice is to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of the body, especially genitalia.
‘Those who may be at higher risk include anyone who changes sexual partners regularly, who has regular close contact with others or who has recently travelled to any of the affected African countries.
‘It’s important to stress that this is not an illness that affects one community more than any other and it’s not a sexually transmitted disease – it is spread by close contact.’
The main symptoms of the infection are unusual rashes or lesions on the body such as the face or genital area, a fever, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion, headaches and swollen lymph nodes.
Anyone with concerns is asked to make contact with the Isle of Man sexual health clinic or their GP to discuss arranging an appointment, while it has also been advised to avoid close personal contact with others if you get any symptoms.