The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Often cloudy and mainly dry through the morning with the risk of the odd shower, then dry with sunny spells developing in the afternoon.
Strong to near gale force west wind backing southwest and decreasing by the end of the day, top temperature 9°C. Rain then arriving in the evening and becoming persistent and often heavy overnight into tomorrow.
Rain tomorrow morning clearing to showers late morning with some sunshine in between the showers. Fresh to strong mainly westerly wind increasing to gale force in the evening. Maximum temperature 8°C.
Sunrise: 8:32am Today
Sunset: 4:23pm Today
Outlook
Sunshine and showers on Sunday and feeling colder than of late. Fresh to strong west or southwest wind and highest temperature of 6°C but with significant wind chill.