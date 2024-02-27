The RNLI will benefit from donations at April’s beer and cider festival at the Villa Marina.
Each year since its inception, the CAMRA-supported festival has chosen an island charity or good cause to be a beneficiary of the annual event.
In its bicentennial year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has been chosen as the latest ‘good cause’ for the 12th year of the drinks festival.
Founded 200 years ago by island resident Sir William Hillary, lifeboat crews have saved over 140,000 lives at sea since its inception.
A spokesman for the festival said: ‘It is highly appropriate that the RNLI was formed during a meeting in a tavern in London whilst no doubt quaffing real ales and ciders.’
The RNLI costs around £220 million each year to run and is funded purely from voluntary donations. Members of the various lifeboat crews from around the island will be in attendance during the festival to explain their work, not only in actual rescues at sea, but also in training and education.
The festival is being staged in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina from April 11 to 13. There will be over 150 real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer.
Tickets are now on sale now from the VillaGaiety box office (694500), the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, and online at www.iombeerfestival.com or on the door subject to availability.