RNLI lifeboat crews from Douglas and Port St Mary were dispatched to aid a motor vessel in distress on Wednesday.
The boat was drifting towards land on the east coast with one person on board.
Despite the initial uncertainty of the vessel’s exact location, clear visibility allowed Port St Mary to locate the casualty first.
Upon arrival, Port St Mary crew assessed the situation and initiated a tow.
The Douglas Lifeboat Crew, aboard the RNLB Ruby Clery, provided an escort through the increasingly rough seas of Douglas Bay.
Once the vessels reached the calmer waters of Douglas Harbour, the Douglas RNLI crew took over from Port St Mary, performing an alongside tow to safely guide the distressed vessel into the marina.
Peter Cowin, volunteer coxswain, praised the young volunteer crew for their skilled and swift response.
He said: ‘A fantastic and young volunteer crew for this shout, all showing their skills and experience on board, a swift recovery and safe and secure ending for the casualty and their vessel’.