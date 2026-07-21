Two paddleboarders were rescued by the RNLI after becoming stranded on rocks at Gansey Point on Monday evening.
Three volunteers from the Port St Mary RNLI launched the station's D class lifeboat, Frank Martin, at 8.40pm on July 20 following a 999 call to the Coastguard reporting paddleboarders in difficulty.
A man and a woman, who were each using separate paddleboards, had become stranded on rocks and were unable to make their way safely back to shore, while a third member of the group was able to reach land unaided.
The lifeboat arrived at the scene within minutes and assisted the two stranded paddleboarders from the rocks. They were taken back to the lifeboat station, where they were assessed by RNLI volunteers and Coastguard personnel.
The lifeboat returned to the station at 9pm, and both casualties were given blankets and hot drinks to help warm up following the incident.
Following the rescue, the RNLI thanked members of the public who raised the alarm promptly. The charity also highlighted the importance of carrying a means of communication while taking part in water activities, noting that one member of the group had a mobile phone in a waterproof case, enabling contact with the emergency services when assistance was needed.
Helm Morgan Guy said: ‘We're pleased this call out had a positive outcome and that all involved are ok.
‘This incident does, however, highlight some important safety messages. Offshore winds and local conditions can catch people out very quickly.
‘We would encourage anyone heading onto the water to wear an appropriate flotation device and to carry a reliable means of calling for help.
‘We would also encourage people to think carefully about where they choose to launch. Beaches affected by offshore winds can present additional risks for paddleboarders, users of inflatables and other small craft.’