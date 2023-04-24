Victoria Street in Douglas will be closed this evening from 6.30pm for line painting.
The Department of Infrastructure estimates that the lining will take up to thee evenings to complete.
When the lining work for the evening is complete the road will reopen to traffic.
The lining is being done out of hours to minimise the impact on the commercial centre of Douglas during business hours.
While the road is closed there will be diversions in place for bus services. The taxi rank is temporarily transferred to the lower end of the street with cabs accessing it via the back lane from Regent Street.
Egress from Market Street/Thomas Street will be maintained, albeit at times traffic will be diverted against the usual flow and up Prospect Hill. This will be clearly sign posted.
Line painting cannot be undertaken in wet weather. If a particular evening is too wet to paint, the road will remain open and work resume the next evening with suitable weather.