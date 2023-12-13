The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that it will shut a main route in Peel tomorrow to allow for a reconstruction to take place following a recent incident which saw an elderly man die.
Albany Road will be closed for a maximum of two hours, starting at 8pm.
These further investigations relate to the fatal incident on Friday, November 24, which saw 85-year-old Peel resident Geoff Hughes die from his injuries at a hospital in Liverpool.
He was taken to Noble's Hospital immediately after being hit by the vehicle, but later transferred to the UK for treatment, where he died.
A forensic collision investigation operation was conducted at the scene in the aftermath of the incident.
The incident, which saw the road closed for over six hours, took place opposite the bus stop on the main route in Peel, and involved a single vehicle, with the driver also local to the area.
While vehicles will not be allowed through the closed site tomorrow, special arrangements have been made to facilitate scheduled bus services.
Pedestrian access will also be maintained.
Mr Hughes, who achieved a podium finish as a sidecar passenger in a successful partnership with German driver Heinz Luthringshauser at the TT in the 1960s, was in recent years a popular marshal at various spots around the Mountain Course and the Southern 100's Billown Circuit.
The news of his sad death saw tributes flood in, including his local pub The White House, which shared a poignant image on social media of his favourite tipple, a bottle of Guinness, along with the caption that read: 'Sleep well Geoff. RIP fella'.