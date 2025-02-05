The Switchback Road remains shut following a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist earlier today.
The Department of Infrastructure has now confirmed the road in Peel will remain closed until no later than 4.30pm today (Wednesday).
In a statement, they said the route remains shut ‘whilst urgent repairs are made to the road surface’.
A temporary road closure order is currently in place.
No further details have been released at this time regarding the incident.
Police have been contacted for further information.