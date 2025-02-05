The Switchback Road remains shut following a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist earlier today.

Police issued a plea at around 12.30pm urging motorists to avoid the area while police and ambulance crews manage the situation.

The Department of Infrastructure has now confirmed the road in Peel will remain closed until no later than 4.30pm today (Wednesday).

In a statement, they said the route remains shut ‘whilst urgent repairs are made to the road surface’.

A temporary road closure order is currently in place.

No further details have been released at this time regarding the incident.

Police have been contacted for further information.