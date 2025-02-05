Only three weeks after the supergroup took to the stage at the Sunset City for two sold-out shows, the trio have announced they will make their triumphant return to the island for three performances next year.
The band, dedicated to preserving the legacy of legendary blues-rock musician Rory Gallagher, delivered more than 90 minutes of his classic hits during their January gigs.
Fronted by Manx guitarist Davy Knowles, the group captivated audiences with Gallagher’s timeless music.
Knowles, from Port St Mary, currently tours as a solo artist but is formerly a member of the Isle of Man blues-rock band Back Door Slam.
The band released their first album Roll Away in 2007, a move which catapulted them to blues stardom.
The group travelled the world in support of the record, which released at number seven on the Blues Billboard Chart. They unexpectedly split-up in 2009, but Knowles managed to carve out a successful career as a solo musician.
Meanwhile, Gerry McAvoy and Brendan O’Neill are both from Northern Ireland, and played with blues rock legend Rory Gallagher between 1970 and 1991.
Knowles has been a fan of Rory since his early career with Back Door Slam, said he was thrilled to perform alongside founding Gallagher band members McAvoy and O’Neill.
‘It's a dream come true,’ he said, reflecting on the opportunity to collaborate with musicians who worked closely with his idol.
The January shows earlier this year sold out within eight hours, and tickets for the upcoming three-night stint are expected to sell just as quickly.
Triskel Promotions, which staged the event, says it is committed to bringing a variety of top-tier musical acts to the Centenary Centre and other venues around the island.
Triskel director Lenny Conroy, said tickets for its upcoming show featuring The Martin Harley Band on March 31 is nearing a sell-out, as is a performance by High Fade, a funk-rock trio, who will take to the stage at Port St. Mary Town Hall on May 17.
And Mr Conroy said there could be more exciting announcements in the pipeline, including a show at Peel Cathedral in September 2025 and a potential return to the Gaiety Theatre in the future.
Band of Friends will play at the Peel Centenary Centre on January 6, 7 and 8, 2026.
Tickets for all performances are available at triskelpromo.com.