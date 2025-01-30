Three more local authorities have announced an increase to its rates ahead of the next financial year.
Garff, Port Erin and Peel will all increase its residents’ rates, to add to Onchan and Castletown who had already announced an increase.
Garff Commissioners is increasing its rates by 7%, and have blamed the hike on plans to replace old streetlights, additional costs at the two civic amenity sites and the need to budget for the election in April.
Peel Commissioners is setting rates at 272 pence in the pound, an increase of two pence from last year, while the refuse rate will also be increased by £6 to £263 per household - a general increase rate of 1.5%.
Port Erin Commissioners is also increasing its rates by 1.85% for the next financial year - set at 385 pence in the pound, an increase of 16p per week for a typical three-bed house in the village.