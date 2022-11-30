Part of Breakwater Road in Port Erin will close on Friday for a year while demolition and redevelopment work takes place on the former marine biological station.
The road in front of the site will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians until the end of next November. While the work is carried out, the one-way restriction on the northern (lower) section of Breakwater Road is suspended and parking will be prohibited on the seaward side of the road between the lifeboat station and the breakwater.
The finished site will contain a mix of residential, tourism and commercial facilities.
This includes 52 flats, an aparthotel, a restaurant, shops and an exhibition space which will be added.
The development will be carried out by Delgatie Limited, which was first granted planning permission in November 2019.
An agreement was also made that the company improve the appearance of land at the front of the property which is still owned by the government.